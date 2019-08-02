CULLOM — Donald G. Nettleingham, 66, of Nashville, Tenn., formerly of Cullom, a 1971 graduate of Tri-Point High School, died at 11:39 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at his residence.
A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Sullivan Center Cemetery in rural Cullom with the Rev. Deb Honegger officiating. According to the family’s wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Cullom is handling arrangements for the family.
Mr. Nettleingham was born March 11, 1953, in Fairbury, a son of Donald and Mary (Gordon) Nettleingham. He was previously married to Rachel Jennings and Vicki Kietzman.
Surviving are his son Terry Nettleingham of Chebanse; his daughter and her family, Chaz and Shanie Bennett-Devault and their kids Sophia and Landon; his daughter Nicki Friedman and her partner Dalea Hilsabeck of Peoria, Ariz., and their daughter Kayla Friedman and fiance Cody Duddridge; his son Mike Nettleingham and wife Melissa Nettleingham and daughter Ava of Harker Heights, Texas; his son James Nettleingham and wife Cindy Nettleingham and daughters Zoe, Nora and Olivia of Fairfield, Calif.; his daughter Lisa Hargitt and husband Rich and their sons Griffin and Graham of Middleton, Idaho; his sister Sue Dwyer and her husband Don of Lake Villa; and his brother Ron Nettleingham and his wife Lori of Cullom.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Nettleingham was a 1971 graduate of Tri-Point High School. He worked for Lincoln Properties in Nashville, Tenn. He worked for the Federal Emergency Management Agency for several years and aided those in need throughout the country he loved so much.
Mr. Nettleingham was known in his later years to always have a smile on his face and a helping hand for those down on their luck or in need of a hand. He loved his children and grandchildren and planned to fully retire soon and travel across America, seeing all the destinations that excited him so much. He will be sorely missed by all who loved him.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cullom Fire Protection District.