BAYLES LAKE — Donald F. Ptacek, 84, of Bayles Lake in rural Loda, died at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the Gibson Area Hospital Annex.
There will be no services. Baier Family Funeral Services in Paxton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mr. Ptacek was born June 15, 1935, in DeMotte, Ind., the son of Frank Joseph and Theodora Faye Glass Ptacek. He married Marilyn Rose Kaster on Dec. 5, 1953, on a farm in DeMotte Ind. She died Jan. 17, 2017.
Surviving are a daughter, Viva Jo (Robert) Siddall of Bayles Lake in rural Loda; a son, Donald Frank (Regina) Ptacek Jr. of Loda; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Corbin Siddall; and a brother, Arthur “Butch” Ptacek.
Mr. Ptacek graduated from DeMotte High School in 1953. He obtained a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin. He and his wife owned and operated the Mississippi East Restaurant in East Dubuque. He had retired from John Deere as an engineer. In 1998, they moved from East Dubuque to Lake Iroquois.
Mr. Ptacek was a member of the Loda United Methodist Church. He was a mason with the Mosaic Lodge #125 in Dubuque. He enjoyed playing Marjan and golf.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
