PIPER CITY — Dolores C. Brown, 93, of Piper City, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Heritage Manor in Gibson City.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Piper City. A funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m. with Father Michael Powell officiating. Burial will follow the mass at the Calvary Cemetery in Piper City. Arrangements are being handled by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Mrs. Brown was born July 23, 1926, in Chicago, the daughter of Thomas and Cecelia Daly. She married Jack Brown on Aug. 31, 1946, in Chicago, and he died May 11, 1994.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; four sisters; one daughter, Susan DeWall; one daughter-in-law, Val Brown; and one grandson, Michael Brown.
Surviving are three daughters, Pat (Alan) Marcheski of Arizona, Jean (Kent) Bielfeldt of Strawn and Kathy (Dave) Stettner of Shannon; four sons, John (Sherry) Brown of Missouri, Michael Brown of Arizona, Dan Brown of Chicago and Charlie (Christi) Brown of Philo; one sister, Helen Bargerhoff of Florida; 18 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Homes of Hope or Transitions Hospice in Champaign.
Please share a memory at knappfuneralhomes.com.