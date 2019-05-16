GILMAN — Dolly R. Fatka, 87, of Gilman, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Presence St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, May 20, at the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. A funeral service will follow at noon with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Burial will follow the service at Brenton Township Cemetery in Piper City.
Mrs. Fatka was born Oct. 31, 1931, in Clifton, the daughter of Harry W. and Florence (Zillman) Burling. She married Laverne W. Fatka on April 15, 1950, in Clifton, and he died July 23, 2016.
Surviving are three sons, James, John and Paul; 12 grandchildren; one sister, Edna; and many great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Ruth and Cathy; and four brothers.
Mrs. Fatka was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman, the Paradise Neighbors Club and WELCA.
Memorials may be made to the Gilman Food Bank, St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman or Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.
