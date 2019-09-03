GILMAN — Diana L. Gray, 66, of Gilman, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman with the Rev. Carol Lang officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Gilman Cemetery.
Mrs. Gray was born March 9, 1953, in Watseka, a daughter of Leslie F. and Bonnie M. Ingle Hartke. She married Randall Gray in Gilman on June 18, 1972, and he survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Robert (Vicky) Gray of Watseka and Chris (Julie) Gray of Spring Grove; four grandchildren, Whitney Kingdon, Hayley Gray, Jacob Gray and Lincoln Gray; one great-grandchild, Emersyn Kingdon; and two brothers, Raymond Hartke of Gilman and Robert (Pam) Hartke of Gilman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Donald Hartke and Richard Hartke; and one sister, Carolyn York.
Mrs. Gray was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Gilman, where she was active in the Women’s Circle and singing in the choir. She was a daycare provider for many years, an artist who enjoyed painting, and loved baking.
Memorials may be made to Zion United Church of Christ in Gilman or an organization of the donor’s choice.
