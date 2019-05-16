PAXTON — Delton Ray Vibbert, 77, of Paxton, died at 6:46 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at his home.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Glen Cemetery in Paxton with the Rev. Terry Cooper officiating.
Mr. Vibbert was born Feb. 10, 1942, in Burkesville, Ky., the son of Fed and Beulah Vibbert. He married Elaine Rose Hayes on Oct. 23, 1965, at the Church of Christ in Paxton. She survives.
Also surviving are his son, David Ray Vibbert of Paxton, and his grandson, Jacob (Christina Brown) Vibbert of Rantoul.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kelly Vibbert; two granddaughters; and 12 siblings.
Mr. Vibbert spent his childhood in Kentucky and was a major University of Kentucky Wildcats fan. After moving to Paxton in 1963, he worked many years at the France Broom Co. in Paxton and Jeld-Wen in Rantoul. He enjoyed playing pool, fishing and gardening. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Memorials may be made to the family.
