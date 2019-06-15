PAXTON — Delmar A. Ronna, 97, of Paxton, died at 12:24 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loda with the Rev. Don Ehlers officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Loda, with military honors by the Loda American Legion Post 503. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the church. Lunch will be served prior to the visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loda. Baier Family Funeral Services in Paxton is handling arrangements.
Mr. Ronna was born Jan. 19, 1922, in Buckley, the son of Fred and Meta Hilgendorf Ronna. He married Mary Jean Fuoss on Sept. 28, 1942, at St. John’s Lutheran Church’s parsonage in Buckley. She died Nov. 16, 2013.
Surviving are three sons, Donald (Linda Chycinski) Ronna of Paxton, Rodney (Jolene) Ronna of Campbellsville, Ky., and Brian Ronna of Loda; three daughters, Marcia (Rodell) Gerdes of Paxton, Marla (Darrell) Templeton of Loda and Valerie (Dennis) Houtzel of Montana; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Norene Ronna of Kentucky.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; three sons, Larry, Delmar W. and Ronald Ronna; a grandson, Shawn Jamison; six brothers, Robert, Clarence, Arnold, Lawrence, Orville “Bud” Ronna and Les Hilgendorf; and two sisters, Irma Ennen Jenkins and Lois Grohler.
Mr. Ronna proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1942 to 1945 in anti-aircraft artillery and was stationed in Guadalcanal, New Guinea and the Philippines. He lived in the Loda area before moving to Paxton in 1992. He worked for the France Broom Co. for 15 years, Cissna Park Block Plant for 10 years and Loda Poultry as dock foreman for 21 years.
Mr. Ronna was a charter member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loda, a former member of the church board and a very active church member. He was a 75-year member of the Loda American Legion Post 503 and a member of the Paxton VFW Post 4214. He served on the Loda town board for 12 years and was a former Loda mayor. He had also been a member and chief of the Loda fire department. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loda, Christ Lutheran High School in Buckley or an organization of the donor’s choice.
