ASHKUM — Deborah S. Schafroth, 65, of Ashkum, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Gilman Health Care Center in Gilman.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Gilman United Methodist Church and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the church. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the church with the Rev. Malcolm Jones and the Rev. Gary Fairchild officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Gilman Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Mrs. Schafroth was born March 31, 1954, in Fairbury, the daughter of Roscoe and Zelda (Mitchell) Mason. She married Duane K. “Augie” Schafroth in Gilman on Sept. 17, 1994.
Surviving are her husband; her children, Lisa (Carl) Quinlan of South Carolina and Ryan (April Gross) Leggott of Clifton; one grandson, Jackson Leggott of Chebanse; her father and step-mother, Roscoe (Phyllis) Mason of Gilman; her brother, John (Denise) Mason of Gilman; two step-daughters, Lisa (Jim) Cote of Ft. Meyers, Fla., and Theresa Hines of Georgia; one step-son, Paul (Jennifer) Schafroth of Colorado; and 10 step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Zelda Mason.
Mrs. Schafroth was a member of the Gilman United Methodist Church. She was active in the Sunshine Circle and G.R.O.W. She loved to tend to flowers and attend flea markets and antique shows. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandson.
Memorials may be made to the family’s wishes.
