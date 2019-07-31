PAXTON — Deborah Louise “Debbie” Foster, 69, of Paxton, died at 9:17 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, with her family by her side at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Funeral services was at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton. A private family committal service will be held at a later date in Glen Cemetery in Paxton. Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Foster was born Sept. 9, 1949, in Willow Springs, Mo., the daughter of Edgar and Bernice Schiewe Peters. She married Thomas Ray Foster on Dec. 6, 1970, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park. He survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Bonnie (Jeff) Harrison of Paxton, Carol (Lannie) Emfinger of Columbia, Mo., and Erica (Adam) Altman of Chicago; two grandchildren, Michael and Christina Emfinger of Columbia, Mo.; three sisters, Judy Vogel of Cincinnati, Ohio, Cheryl (Dave) Rule of Mt. Airy, Md., and Kris Peters of Champaign; one brother, James (Mark Fleisher) Peters of Richmond, Va.; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mrs. Foster graduated from Paxton High School in 1968. She had worked at Patton’s Drive-In in Paxton; Art Schmidt State Farm Agency, where she became a licensed insurance agent; and Plastic Designs in Paxton for the last 15 years.
Mrs. Foster was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Paxton and recently attended the Vineyard Church in Urbana. She was an election judge for many years and was also a member of the Button Township Home Extension, for which she had held many offices over the years.
Mrs. Foster enjoyed quilting and crocheting, cooking, traveling, golfing and reading. She was an avid sports fan, no matter the sport. Most of all, she loved spending time outside walking and sitting on the porch.
Memorials may be made to the Vasculitis Foundation or the Vineyard Church in Urbana.
