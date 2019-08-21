MANSFIELD — Deborah Kay “Debbie” Harper, 58, of Mansfield, mother of a Roberts resident, died at 12:05 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at her home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Mansfield United Methodist Church. A private family memorial service and private family inurnment will be held at a later date at the Mansfield Cemetery. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home in Mansfield is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mrs. Harper was born Sept. 30, 1960, in Champaign, a daughter of James Lester and Sharon Ratcliffe Wheeler. She married Larry Woliung and later married Robert “Rob” Harper on July 2, 2012, in Champaign.
Surviving are her husband, of Mansfield; her mother, Sharon, and stepfather, Cliff Thompson, of Williams, Minn.; her children, Rusty (Kristi) Woliung of Farmer City, Madi Harper of Rantoul, Morgan (Taylor) Behrens of Roberts, Caleb Woliung of Mansfield, Hope Harper of Milmine and Kyler Harper of Milmine; and her siblings, Peggy (Jeff) Ashton of Grayling, Mich., Mary Perry of Danville and Anna Taylor of Vandalia.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Mrs. Harper was the manager of Casey’s General Store in Mahomet. She lined stock cars up in the pit area at the Farmer City Raceway for several years. She and her husband served on the Mansfield homecoming committee.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.