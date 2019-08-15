CHATSWORTH — Davy McCarty, 61, of Chatsworth, brother of a Piper City resident, died at 7:55 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis.
Cremation was accorded. Friends may greet the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home in Fairbury. Private burial will be held at Forrest Township Cemetery.
Mr. McCarty was born Nov. 26, 1957, the son of David and Evelyn Stickels McCarty. They preceded him in death.
Surviving are his siblings, Patty (Stephen) Dickerson of Champaign, Vicky Stephens of Piper City and Betty Jo (Scott) Bedney of Minnesota.
Mr. McCarty worked for FS in Chatsworth and also for the TP&W Railroad. He enjoyed playing pool on Thursdays.
Memorials may be made to the family.