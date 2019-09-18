CISSNA PARK — David E. Geiken, 67, of Cissna Park, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park with the Rev. Tim Hahn officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the church.
Mr. Geiken was born June 12, 1952, in Watseka, the son of Marvin and Juanita (Mohler) Geiken. He married Karen Anderson on June 10, 1978, in Ashkum.
Surviving are his wife, Karen Geiken of Cissna Park; one daughter, Cara (Scott) Lucht of Cissna Park; one son, Chad (Renee) Geiken of Cissna Park; three grandchildren, Addison and Aubrey Lucht and Taylor Geiken; his mother, Juanita Geiken of Rantoul; two sisters, Donna (Stan) Kopmann of Gifford and Debbie (Bill) Long of Lynn Haven, Fla.; two brothers, Deane (Cordelia) Geiken of Paxton and Darryl (Tammy) Geiken of Crowley, Texas; his father-in-law, Durl Anderson of Ashkum; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; one sister, Darla; and his mother-in-law, Velma Anderson of Ashkum.
Mr. Geiken was a member of the Cissna Park fire department and the Sons of the American Legion. He served as a trustee at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park. He was a Cissna Park FFA alumni and served on the Cissna Park village board.
Memorials may be made to the Cissna Park fire department or Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park.