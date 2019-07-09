WELLINGTON — Darrin Ray Brewster, 45, of Wellington, brother of a Loda resident, died at 9:37 p.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019, at his home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston, with Masonic rites at 6:45 p.m. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at the funeral home with the Rev. Kenneth L. Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Stockland.
Mr. Brewster was born Feb. 5, 1974, the son of Melvin and Brenda (Brewster) Schroeder. He married Elizabeth Donaldson on May 6, 2000, in Hoopeston. She survives in Wellington.
Also surviving are one daughter, Karly Brewster of Wellington; two sons, Andrew Finke (Megan) of Wellington and Allan Finke and fiancé Michelle Herd of Wellington; two sisters, Rhonda (Alan) Henrichs of Onarga and Julie Reeder of Milford; three brothers, Steve Schroeder, Mike (Kim) Schroeder of Milford and Donald (Trisha) Schroeder of Loda; eight grandchildren, Makenna, Serenity, Maddie, Dominic, Jacob, Memphis, Leland and Rylan; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents; one brother, Melvin Schroeder Jr.; one son, James Ryan Finke; one granddaughter, Charlie Rose Finke; one grandson, Pheonix Ray Finke; and several aunts and uncles.
Mr. Brewster was a maintenance technician for Newwave Communications for 20-plus years. He was a past president for the Hoopeston Jaycees, a JCI Senator, the 64th and 70th Sweetcorn Festival chairman, a 32nd-degree Mason, a member of the Scottish Rites, a Gao Grotto member, an officer of the Rose Croix and a member of the Tennessee Squire Association.
Mr. Brewster was a past village of Wellington board trustee, a volunteer firefighter and first responder, and an auxiliary officer for Sheldon. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his brothers and spending time with his family and four-legged best friend, Gizmo Mogwai.
Memorials may be made to the Brewster family.