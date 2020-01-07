PAXTON — Daniel Wayne Donnelly, 79, of Paxton, died at 10:26 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at his home.
Private graveside services will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. Baier Family Funeral Services in Paxton is handling arrangements.
Mr. Donnelly was born Feb. 18, 1940, in Covington, Ky., the son of Robert and Roseanne McCormick Donnelly. He married Mildred Davis on May 13, 1962, at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, La. She survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Robert Donnelly of Paxton, Patrick Donnelly of Paxton and William (Kathy) Donnelly of Rantoul; six grandchildren, Sean Donnelly, Ashley Donnelly, Brianna Donnelly, Ian Donnelly, Wade Donnelly and Austin Donnelly; one great-granddaughter, Andilynn Donnelly; and one brother, Nicholas Donnelly of Paxton.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Donnelly spent his childhood in Newport, Ky., and graduated from Newport High School in 1958. He earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Angelo State University in St. Angelo, Texas, where he later taught athletics.
Mr. Donnelly served in the U.S. Air Force, obtaining the rank of tech sergeant. During this time, he served in Vietnam.
During his time in the Air Force, he and his wife lived throughout the U.S. and moved to Paxton in 1987. He was a member of the Paxton American Legion Prairie Post 150. He loved to golf and spend time with his family.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
