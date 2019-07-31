OAKWOOD — Danial I. Berner, 42, of Oakwood, formerly of Paxton, died at 3:22 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Marion.
A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the First United Methodist Church at 1400 N. Vermilion St. in Danville. Officiating will be the Rev. Kevin Little. Burial will be in Allhands Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the church. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville has been entrusted with arrangements.
Mr. Berner was born Feb. 14, 1977, in Litchfield, a son of Richard and Ann (Bashford) Berner.
Surviving are his wife of 23 years, Sherris M (Colle) Berner; two children, Titus I. Berner and Lilliana M. Berner; his mother, Ann Berner; two siblings, David A. Berner and Danette Luman; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his father, Richard Berner; one brother, Mark Douglas; his paternal grandparents, Robert and Margaret Berner; his maternal grandparents, Lillian and Robert Bashford; three uncles, Robert, George and Frank Bashford; and one aunt, Joan Bashford.
During Mr. Berner’s childhood, he grew up in Paxton and was a member of 4-H, where he showed rabbits and trained dogs. He even went to the state fair and won a blue ribbon. He played Little League baseball as a catcher for three years and was a member of the swim team, winning blue ribbons for his butterfly stroke.
Mr. Berner joined the U.S. Army in August 1996 right after high school, and he was trained to be an equipment operator. After the military, he became a Sunday school teacher for the New Horizon Church and a disciples class co-teacher and student. He played softball for the New Horizon Church for several years. He was most recently a trustee at the Fithian United Methodist Church and a member of the Local 841 Operators Union.
Mr. Berner enjoyed bike riding, playing PokemonGo, painting, drawing, photography, woodworking, mowing and just being outside working. He had many memberships and hobbies, but he especially loved spending time with his family, friends and pets. He loved cooking for his family, going to his children’s games, and prayed with them nightly at bedtime. He loved life and lived it to the fullest.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in Mr. Berner’s name to the Cunningham Children’s Home; New Horizon United Methodist Church, c/o David Smith for Africa outreach ministry; or The Forest Preserve Friends Foundation at www.ccfpd.org/foundation, where they are doing restorations to Middlefork camp sites and lake areas.
Memories, photos and videos may be shared on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.