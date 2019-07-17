PIPER CITY — Dale Louis Cupples, 76, of Piper City, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
A memorial service will be from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the Piper City gymnasium, followed by a celebration of life reception from 3 to 6 p.m. The Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Cupples was born Nov. 4, 1942, in Ottawa, the son of Roy and Eva (Oster) Cupples. He married Barbara Jean Bacon on Feb. 13, 1965, in Jacksonville, and she died Aug. 4, 2013. He was also preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Phyllis, Marilyn and Janet; and twin grandchildren Alexandra and Olivia.
Surviving are one daughter, Cassandra Lea Cupples of Naalehu, Hawaii; one son, Brian Alan (Elisa) Cupples of Normal; three sisters, Carol Mardis of Fayette, Ala., Jean Petersen of Wilmington and Sharon Cottingham of Streator; one brother, Don (Rosemary) Cupples of Wilmington; and four grandchildren, Brady, Shea, Tanner and Reanne.
Mr. Cupples taught social studies in the Piper City, Ford Central and Tri-Point school districts for 43 years. He was a member of and inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He was well respected in the coaching community. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and Chicago White Sox and loved fishing and Indy Car racing. Most of all, he loved his children and grandchildren. Mr. Cupples enjoyed his small-town community and was proud of that.
Memorials may be made to the Tri-Point Booster Club, 100 E. Van Alstyne St., Cullom, IL 60929.
Please share a memory at knappfuneralhomes.com.