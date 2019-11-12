GIBSON CITY — Dale E. Jones, 91, of Gibson City, died at 5:48 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the Heritage Health Nursing Home in Gibson City.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City with the Rev. Jim Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the funeral home.
Mr. Jones was born March 21, 1928, in Peach Orchard Township, a son of Harry and Hazel Snider Jones. He married Vauna J. Riecks on June 26, 1949, in Anchor. They were married for almost 66 years. She died June 2, 2015.
Surviving are three daughters, Sharon K. Ames and Pam S. Fuoss of Gibson City and Diane J. (Mike) Knapp of Gowen, Mich.; five grandchildren, Steve Mott, Mike (Kortnei) Ames, Jennifer (Mike) Carley, Stacey (Adam) Becker and Jacob Knapp; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Reynolds and Donna Bane.
Mr. Jones was a member of the American Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of the Lee Lowery American Legion Post #568 as well as the Gibson City VFW and a past member of the Gibson City Moose Lodge. He was a 31-year member of the Gibson City Masonic Lodge #733 AF & AM, the Mohammed Temple and the Cornbelt Shrine Club.
He and Vauna were long-time owners of H&H Tap in Gibson City; he will forever be remembered for his dazzling smile and contagious laugh.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital or Alzheimer’s Association.