HINSDALE — Crystal Lynn Barry, 38, formerly of Gibson City, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the Hinsdale Hospital in Hinsdale.
A celebration of her life will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the Trinity Evangelical Church, 1658 E. Walnut St., Watseka. She will be interred at the Barry plot in Pana.
She was born Nov. 27, 1980, in Gibson City. She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Lynn Barry, and her mother, Mary Beth Van Scoyoc Barry. She is survived by her brother, George Barry.
She attended Gibson City High School and had lived in Sheldon for many years as part of the ABRA program. She enjoyed her work at the Sheldon Library and at the ARC in Watseka. Her ready smile and cheerful personality endeared her to those around her. She loved cats, horses, motorcycles and music. She was a member of the Trinity Evangelical Church in Watseka.
A special thanks to Peggy Anderson for her devoted love and support of Crystal.
Memorials in her name may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
