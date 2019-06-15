PAXTON — Connie Y. Patterson, 75, of Paxton, died at 3:25 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Country Health Nursing Home in Gifford.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. Sally Swaim officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery in Paxton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Patterson was born Oct. 1, 1943, in Alliance, Neb., the daughter of Frank and Alta Jines Keller. She married Paul “Pat” Patterson on June 1, 1963, in Orlando, Fla. He died May 6, 1999.
Surviving are two daughters, Carla Eddings of Penfield and Cheryl (Steve) Williams of Penfield; four granddaughters, Brittany (Bobby) Weller, Tory Genzel, Macey Williams and Riley Williams; two great-granddaughters, Sloane and Emmerson Weller; and two brothers, Richard (Evelyn) Keller of Florida and Frank Keller of Alabama.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Ian Birch.
Mrs. Patterson graduated from Ocala High School in Florida and from Parkland College in Champaign as a registered nurse. She was a nurse for 45 years and retired from Carle Home Health Care.
Mrs. Patterson was a member of the Middlefork United Methodist Church in Potomac and the Mission of Joy group. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and reading.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
