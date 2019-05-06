WINSLOW — Connie Gritton Winter, 65, of rural Winslow, a 1971 graduate of Paxton High School, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison Wis.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena. A memorial service will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the funeral home in Lena. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday May 9, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with visitation preceding the funeral services from noon to 1 p.m. Burial will follow the funeral service on Thursday, May 9, at Glen Cemetery in Paxton.
She was born in Rantoul to Marvin and Elizabeth (Higdon) Gritton on Sept. 6, 1953. On Dec. 28, 1999, she married Wes Winter in Rockton.
She graduated from Paxton High school in 1971 and then attended the University of Illinois, from where she graduated in 1974 with degrees in ag communications and dairy science. She was a long-time editor for the National Brown Swiss Bulletin, as well as the Illinois Holstein Herald. Connie started Gritton Graphics in 1991, and it is still up and running today.
Along with writing and running her business, Connie was a secretary of the Rockford Area Illini Club. In 2013, she received the Illini Spirit Award. She was a charter member and secretary of the Brown Swiss Historical Society and found time in her busy schedule to do various types of charity work. In 2014, the Illini Pipeline was dedicated in her name.
Connie loved Illini basketball, knitting, English shepherds, Holsteins, Brown Swiss, making coffeecakes and spending time with her family. She made a tremendous impact on the lives she touched and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Wes Winter of Winslow; her mother, Elizabeth Gritton of Paxton; two sisters, Julie (Mark) Lundvick of Jenison, Mich., and Lisa (Dennis) Upah of Austin, Texas; and nieces and nephews Brad (Amber) Lundvick of Hudsonville, Mich., Alison (Ryan) DeVries of Hudsonville, Mich., Megan Upah of New York, N.Y., and Drew (Elizabeth) Upah of Houston, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her father and her beloved English shepherd dogs.
A memorial has been established for the National Brown-Swiss Historical Society. Memorials may also be given in her name to a favorite charity.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.