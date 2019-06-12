DANVILLE, Ind. — Clint N. Mooneyham, 61, of Danville, Ind., died Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, where friends could visit from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entombment followed the services in Maple Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Mooneyham was born Feb. 20, 1958, in Bedford, Ind., to the late Hollis Mooneyham and Mary (Eddington) Mooneyham.
Mr. Mooneyham was a detailer for Harris Rebar-Ambassador Steel in Mooresville, Ind. He attended and participated in the men’s ministry at The Blended Church of Indianapolis, Ind. He enjoyed playing his guitars, singing and forging knives. He collected antique watches and bottles. He also loved gardening and working on his land and tractors.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Diane Williamson.
Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Dewanna Cleary Mooneyham; two daughters, Vanya Mooneyham and Shawna (Brad) Felty; two brothers, Luke (Betty) and Curt Mooneyham; a sister, Amy (Jeff) Holland; two grandchildren, Jamison and Jemma Felty; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jack and Joan Cleary of Rantoul.