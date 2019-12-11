RANKIN — Christopher M. Hofbauer, 36, of Champaign, formerly of Rankin, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Cox-Knapp Funeral Home in Rankin. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Mr. Hofbauer was born Sept. 10, 1983, in Watseka, the son of Mark and Pat (Allred) Hofbauer.
Mr. Hofbauer was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Rankin. He enjoyed fishing, camping and helping his dad when he was working, as well as helping his uncles on the farm while growing a strong love for animals.
Mr. Hofbauer enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Most people would tell you that he never met a stranger. He loved all people, and people loved him back. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his brother, Jacob Hofbauer of Rankin; his grandparents Don and Roberta Martin of Gibson City; and his aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Dave and Doris Hofbauer and his grandfather Allan Allred.
Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church in Rankin.
