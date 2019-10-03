RANTOUL — Christopher David Maggard, 40, of Rantoul, grandson of a Loda resident, died at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Funeral services were at noon Saturday, Sept. 28, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. Debra Domeier officiating. Burial followed in Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation was from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28, at the funeral home.
Mr. Maggard was born Oct. 9, 1978, in Pontiac, the son of Clifton E. and Vicky J. Bachman Maggard. He spent his childhood in South Carolina and graduated from Sumter High School in Sumter, S.C.
Surviving are his parents, Cliff and Vicky Maggard of Rantoul; two brothers, Bradley (Suzanne) Maggard of Charlotte, N.C., and Chad (Stephenie) Maggard of Oshkosh, Wis.; two nieces, Lauren and Natalie; two nephews, Lucas and Logan; his paternal grandmother, Margaret Maggard of Loda; and several aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Walter and Loretta Bachman; and his paternal grandfather, Erroll Maggard.
Mr. Maggard enjoyed working lawn service jobs while he lived in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. He loved spending time on his computer, watching movies and game shows, and music.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
