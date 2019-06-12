PAXTON — Christine “Chris” Russell, 90, of Paxton, died at 4:41 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at Glen Cemetery in Paxton with the Rev. Levi Deatrick officiating. Baier Family Funeral Services in Paxton is handling arrangements.
Christine is survived by a daughter, Celia (Larry) Hethke of Gifford; a son, Jamie (Betty) Russell of Gilman; two grandchildren, Toby (Janet) Russell and Trisha (R.J.) Haines; and six great-grandchildren, Braydan, Lily, Camryn, Cora, Devynn and J.D.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Russell; and two sisters.
Christine spent 27 years working as a bookkeeper for A&P Grocery Stores.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
