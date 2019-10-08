GILMAN — Cheryl K. Broderick, 68, of Gilman, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Visitation was from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. A funeral service followed at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in Mt. Carroll.
Mrs. Broderick was born Feb. 13, 1951, in Savanna, the daughter of Ervie and Almira (Reineck) Guenzler. She married James “Jim” Broderick on Jan. 29, 1972, in Savanna, and he survives.
Also surviving are one son, Keith (Becca) Broderick of Eagle River, Alaska; one sister, Connie (Bob) Sigrist of Hartland, Wis.; her mother, Almira Guenzler of Hartland, Wis.; a brother-in-law, Tom Brown of Dixon; one niece, Ashley Sigrist of St. Petersburg, Fla.; one nephew, Sean (Allison) Sigrist of Wauwatosa, Wis.; two great-nephews, Benjamin and Henry Sigrist of Wauwatosa, Wis.; a brother-in-law, Tom Broderick of Peoria; and a sister-in-law, Mary (David) Broderick Kreir of Viroqua, Wis.
She was preceded in death by her father and one sister, Renae Brown.
Mrs. Broderick was a Title 1 reading teacher for 39 years at Gilman and Iroquois West schools and retired in 2016. She was a member of the teachers’ union and was on the executive board for quite a few years. She gave reading programs with seminars and classes. She impacted students for three generations, was on the Family Reading Night committee, and mentored children after she retired. She enjoyed traveling, having traveled all over the U.S. and Ireland. She also enjoyed sports and plays and was an avid reader.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Eastern Illinois Food Bank.
