NEW LENOX — Charles F. Kollross, 78, of New Lenox, formerly of Gibson City, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.
Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Road, New Lenox, from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19. A funeral service will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the funeral home, followed by a mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, 241 W. 2nd Ave., New Lenox. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery, New Lenox.
Mr. Kollross is survived by his wife, Carolyn Kollross (Buck); his children, Christopher Todd (Christine) Kollross, Chad (Margaret) Kollross and Cathleen Kollross; a brother, Jack (Susan) Kollross; his grandchildren, David (fiancée Erica Hernandez) Kollross, Jeremy Kollross, Jason Kollross, Jacob Kollross and Lily Kollross; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Frances Kollross (Phillips); a brother, Father Dennis Kollross; and a nephew, John Kollross.
Mr. Kollross grew up in Gibson City and graduated from Gibson City High School, where he was a member of its four-time undefeated football team. He was a longtime member of St. Jude Catholic Church in New Lenox and was a dedicated educator and administrator in Joliet District 86 and Lake Ridge School in Indiana. He was an avid Southern Illinois University Salukis alumnus and a Chicago sports fan.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Marshall Klein Foundation (www.marshallkleinfoundation.com) would be appreciated.