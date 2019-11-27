HOOPESTON — Catherine Louise Troxel, 87, of Hoopeston, sister of a Paxton resident, died at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
Visitation was Monday, Nov. 25, at the Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston. A funeral service followed the visitation at the funeral home with the Rev. Jennifer Hartweg-Brown officiating. Burial followed in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
Mrs. Troxel was born Aug. 3, 1932, in Hoopeston, the daughter of Bratton and Ophia (Carothers) Franklin. She married Harold Dewey Troxel on Aug. 19, 1950, in Hoopeston. He died July 2, 1974.
Surviving are two daughters, Linda Vogel (Tom Fairbairn) of Normal and Sara Troxel of Hoopeston; three sons, Jerry Grove of Hoopeston, Jack Grove of East Lynn and Jim Grove of East Lynn; two sisters, Mary (Treedy) Norris of Hoopeston and Betty Wheeler of Paxton; five grandchildren, Kyle (Danielle) Vogel, Kent (Debra) Vogel, Jordon Grove, Alexsis Grove (Adam Nelson) and Mitchell Grove; eight great-grandchildren, Gavin, Talan and Karsyn Vogel, Julian and Laney Vogel, Alyssa Bell, Jaxson Grove and Abram Nelson; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Dorothy Campana, Carrie Kelnhofer, Dalton Cuzzort and Barbara Roberts; and three brothers, Ray Cuzzort, Earl Cuzzort and Ronald Franklin.
Mrs. Troxel worked at Bob’s Market in Rankin. She also worked at Paxton Electronics and owned and operated restaurants with her husband. She attended the Grace Lutheran Church in Rankin.
Memorials may be made to the Grace Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 275, Rankin, IL 60960.