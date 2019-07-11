DIXON — Carolyn Land Robinson, 84, of Dixon, formerly of Hoopeston and Rankin, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Franklin Grove Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Franklin Grove.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, for her family at Crown Hill Cemetery, Ridge Farm. Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon is in charge of the arrangements.
Born Nov. 21, 1934, in Normal, she was the daughter of John M. and Lena Doris Anderson Land. She married Howard W. Robinson on July 22, 1956.
Surviving are her three daughters, Ann (Paul), Carol and Jane (John); six grandchildren, Sarah (Alex), Reid, Paige (Dave), Cole, Braden and Grant; and her great-granddaughter, Emilia. She is also survived by her brother, Steve (Mary Lee).
Her husband, her parents and her brother, Richard, preceded her in death.
Mrs. Robinson graduated in 1952 from Ridge Farm High School and received a bachelor’s degree in home economics education from the University of Illinois in 1956. While at the UI, she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. Upon graduation, she taught home economics in Carlinville, fourth grade at Grant School in Danville and first grade in Normal. She then stayed home to raise their daughters and to help her husband operate their farm.
Mrs. Robinson was a member of the Hoopeston United Methodist Church, where she taught third- and fourth-grade Sunday school classes with her husband. She was in 4-H for 10 years and was a 4-H leader while her daughters were in the program. She was also a judge for baking, cooking and sewing at Vermilion County 4-H shows.
Her favorite pastimes were visiting the UI campus, watching UI football games, spending time with her family, music and traveling, especially to visit her children and their families. She was a dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother.
Memorials can be made to the National Institute on Aging, in care of Budget Officer, Financial Management Branch, Building 31, Room 2C-06, 31 Center Drive, MSC 2292, Bethesda, MD 20892-2540, earmarked for Alzheimer’s Disease Research.
Condolences may be sent to prestonschilling.com.