NEW LENOX — Carolyn J. Kollross, 75, of New Lenox, formerly of Penfield, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at her home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Road, New Lenox. A funeral service will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 241 W. 2nd Ave., New Lenox. Interment will be at Maplewood Cemetery, New Lenox.
Surviving are her children, Christopher Todd (Christine) Kollross, Chad (Margaret) Kollross and Katie Kollross; a sister, Julia “Tootie” Ellis; five grandchildren, David (fiancee Erica Hernandez) Kollross, Jeremy Kollross, Jacob Kollross, Jason Kollross and Lily Kollross; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Margaret Buck (Whalen); her husband, Charles Kollross; and seven siblings, Mary Massey, Patricia Steenbergen, Bill Buck, Dan Buck, Dick Buck, Jerry Buck and Donnie Buck.
After a 50-year career in nursing, Mrs. Kollross retired from the Will County Health Department in 2013. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in New Lenox and was an avid sports fan who greatly enjoyed spending time with her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.