GIBSON CITY — Carol S. Gillespie, 80, of Gibson City, formerly of Mackinaw, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Mackinaw Christian Church with the Rev. Judith Guy officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw. Burial will be at the Mackinaw Township Cemetery.
Mrs. Gillespie was born March 25, 1939, in Minier to Perry and Luella Graber French. She married Orville E. Gillespie on Oct. 12, 1958, in Minier. He died Jan. 24, 1992.
Also preceding her in death were her parents.
Surviving are one daughter, Terry (Robb) Fields of Gibson City; one son, Barry Gillespie of El Paso; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one sister, Judy King of Normal.
Mrs. Gillespie was a member of the Mackinaw Christian Church. She also attended the Gibson City United Methodist Church. She last worked at Farm & Fleet.
Memorials may be made to the Mackinaw Christian Church or Gibson City United Methodist Church.
