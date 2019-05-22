MAHOMET — “Carol” Margadene Bateman, 88, of Mahomet, formerly of Mansfield, died at 8:17 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, surrounded by family.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Mahomet United Methodist Church, 1302 E. South Mahomet Road, Mahomet, with the Rev. Craig Sweet officiating. Inurnment will immediately follow in Mansfield Cemetery, Mansfield. There will be no visitation. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home in Mansfield is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Bateman was born Feb. 18, 1931, in Mansfield. She was the daughter of Stanley Howe and Ruth (Stalker) (Fred) Rupp.
Surviving are her husband of 68 years and the love of her life, Carl Bateman; two sons, David (Jennifer) Bateman of Bloomington and Greg (Terry) Bateman of Estacada, Ore.; three grandchildren, Abby (Kyle) Boerke of Morton, Amanda (Jason) Schriever of Estacada and Brad (Dena) Bateman of Portland, Ore.; and three great-grandchildren.
Through the years, Mrs. Bateman was employed by Carle Foundation Hospital, Art Floral and the University of Illinois. She was active in volunteering for a number of organizations, including the Loda United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Bateman was devoted to her family and treasured the close relationships that were formed over the years with friends and neighbors and her church family in Champaign, Bayles Lake in rural Loda and over the past 11 years in Mahomet. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her husband, visiting all of the lower 48 states. She will be forever remembered by all who knew and loved her for her unwavering devotion to family and friends and her incredible kind and gentle spirit.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Mahomet United Methodist Church in lieu of other expressions of sympathy.