CHICAGO — Carol Louise Peterson Nolan, 86, of Chicago, formerly of Paxton, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, while in the loving community of her daughters, grandchildren and her caretakers from St. Paul’s House and Unity Hospice in Chicago.
A memorial service will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 17, at Glen Cemetery in Paxton. Another memorial service was at noon Monday, July 15, at the Church of Our Saviour Episcopal Church in Chicago
Born on Jan. 1, 1933, to Martin and Bertha (Fagerburg) Peterson (deceased), she grew up in Paxton with her older brother, John Peterson (deceased).
A lover of nature, literature, art and music, she graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in social work. While raising three daughters, first in Elmhurst and then in Sycamore, she received a master of science degree in education from Northern Illinois University.
She was a teacher at Southeast Elementary School from 1968 to 1994. Her classroom was a space for discovery and joy, for she believed that each child had gifts to share with the world and all were, without question, loved.
Her strong faith led her to be active in her congregations. She ran the preschool for Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church in Villa Park, led and taught Sunday school/vacation Bible school, and served on both the flower/altar guilds and hospitality committees at both St. Peter’s Episcopal in Sycamore and the First Lutheran in Paxton.
As a retiree, she continued to volunteer with Meals on Wheels, with a local support organization for families of incarcerated persons, and more. She earned her Master Gardener’s certificate, helped raise her grandchildren, and began to travel with dear friends and family.
She moved to Chicago to be near her daughters, Clare (Edward) Nolan-Long, Dr. Katherine (Mark) Nolan-Watson and Jennifer (Patrick) Nolan Herron; and her six grandchildren, Charlotte Long, David Watson, Rebecca Herron, Christopher Watson, Carly Herron and Virginia Watson.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be sent in her name to: First Lutheran Church, 301 S. College St., Paxton, IL 60957. Please put “kitchen rehab fund” on the memo line.