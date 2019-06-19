GIBSON CITY — Carol Avis Luecke, 76, of Gibson City, died at 1:48 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. Mat Bowen officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Loda. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at the funeral home.
Carol was born March 30, 1943, in Chicago, the daughter of Fred and Avis Boyer Roempler. She graduated from Chicago Vocational School, and after graduation, she worked at the Merchandise Mart in Chicago.
Surviving are a daughter, Sharon (Dennis) Higgins of Gibson City; two sons, Paul (Lisa Drake) Luecke of Marshall and Kevin (Christy) Luecke of Rankin; three granddaughters, Katelyn and Makayla Luecke and Sarah Higgins; three step-grandsons, Jessy Shelton, Joe (Amy) Higgins and Tim (Kari) Higgins; seven step-great-grandchildren; a brother, Fred (Mary) Roempler of Crete; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Carol was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buckley. She enjoyed walking, gardening and canning. She later enjoyed doing needlework on plastic canvas and working puzzle books. She took great pride in her grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to an education fund for her granddaughters or an organization of the donor’s choice.
