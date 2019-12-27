PAXTON — Carl “Ed” Edwin Daniel, 75, of Urbana, formerly of Paxton, died at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at his home.
Private services will be scheduled at a later date. Baier Family Funeral Services in Paxton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mr. Daniel was born July 17, 1944, in Union City, Tenn., the son of Carmel “Dan” and Georgia Marie Owens Daniel. He married Cel Baier on Feb. 25, 1967, in Champaign. She survives.
Also surviving are a son, Chadd (Sarah) Daniel of Dewey; two granddaughters, Zoey and Logan Daniel; a sister, Joyce Schlegel of the Los Angeles area; his in-laws, Wilma Baier, Clay Baier, Stu Baier and Joy Baier Davis; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Thomas and Michael Dufek; and a brother-in-law, Clark Baier.
Mr. Daniel graduated from high school in Los Angeles, Calif., and served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He was a meat cutter and in charge of quality control at Flex ‘N Gate in Urbana until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with his family, boating, water skiing and playing golf, and he was an avid Chicago Bears fan.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.