Bruce Alan Iverson
Bruce Alan Iverson, 64, of Paxton passed away at 6:46 a.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021 at his home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Bruce was born March 31, 1957 in Urbana the son of Arthur and LaDonna J. (Kappes) Iverson.
He is survived by two sisters, Adonica Iverson of Reno, NV, Diane Scott of Phoenix, AZ; two brothers, Kevin (Gail) Iverson of Park City, UT, Brian (Laveta) Iverson of Ludlow; nieces and nephews, Katrina, Stephen, Brie, Jennifer, Brandon, Blaine, Kylie, and Nick.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Iverson in 2007; mother, LaDonna J. (Kappes) Iverson Walker in 2020; sister, Sheryl Iverson in 1991; and nephew, Travis Scott in 1988.
Bruce was a Lead Process Technician at Plastic Designs, Inc., Paxton. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. Bruce was a great friend to many.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.baierfuneralservices.com.