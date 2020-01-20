GIBSON CITY — Brooke Erin Taylor, 37, of Gibson City, formerly Hoopeston, died at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Peoria.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. The Rev. Randy Holden will officiate. Burial will be in Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston. Cremation rites were accorded. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the funeral home.
She was born May 19, 1982, in Danville, the daughter of Mark and Cheryl Elizabeth (Davis) Ennen. She married David Taylor on May 23, 2015. He survives in Gibson City.
Also surviving are her mother, Cheryl Ennen; two sisters, Brittany Ennen of Piper City and Kacy Pablo of Georgetown; one brother, Zachary (Meliah) McKenzie of Potomac; one niece, Maysie McKenzie; and one nephew, D.W. McKenzie.
She was preceded in death by her father, Mark Ennen; grandmother Phyllis Pruitt; grandfather Fred Pruitt; a cousin, William Cooper; and her fur baby, Branny.
Brooke worked as a certified nursing assistant at Asta Care in Paxton. She attended the Potomac Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed fishing, attending races and demo derbies, and playing PS4 with her friends.
Memorials may be made to the Amputee Coalition, 900 E. Hill Ave., Suite 390, Knoxville, TN 37915; or the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.