PAXTON — Brian Noble Bloomquist, 58, of Paxton, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services were at noon Thursday, May 23, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. David Parker officiating. Burial followed in Glen Cemetery in Paxton. Visitation was from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 23, at the funeral home.
Mr. Bloomquist was born June 11, 1960, in Paxton, the son of John Noble and Dorothy Jean Hollister Bloomquist. He married Carissa McClure on June 28, 1980, at the United Methodist Church in Paxton.
Surviving are one son, Erik Bloomquist of Rockford; one daughter, Audrey Bloomquist of Urbana; two sisters, Barbara Connally of Naperville and Lynn Elliott of Paxton; and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Bloomquist graduated from Paxton High School in 1978. He was a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church in Paxton. For a number of years, he was a mechanic at Birkey’s Farm Store. He then went on to become a member of the IBEW 601 in Champaign and was employed as a journeyman electrician for more than 20 years.
Mr. Bloomquist was a handyman who was always willing to help where needed. He had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening and working in his yard. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan.
Memorials may be to the Evangelical Covenant Church in Paxton or an organization of the donor’s choice.
