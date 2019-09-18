GIBSON CITY — Bradford “Wayne” King, 82, of Gibson City, died at 11:55 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Gibson City surrounded by his loving family.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Gibson City Bible Church with the Rev. Paul Thomason officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the church. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Mr. King was born May 1, 1937, in Kenosha, Wis., a son of Bradford and Alta Carolyn Corder King. He married Carol Ann Zehr on Aug. 25, 1962.
Surviving are his loving wife of 57 years; four sons, Dan (Elizabeth) King of Riverside, Calif., David (Eva) King of Pascagoula, Miss., Jonathan (Rosalie) King of Lombard and James King of Alexandria, Va.; six grandchildren, Kimberly, Bethany, Elizabeth, Ruth, Samuel and Jacob; and a brother, Richard (Karen) King of Omaha, Neb.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis.
Mr. King accepted Jesus as his Savior at age 8 and felt the call to fulltime ministry in his later teen years. After attending Northern Illinois University, Briercrest Bible College and Moody Bible Institute, he began serving with Child Evangelism Fellowship Inc.
Mr. King, with his wife and their baby Danny, sailed in May 1964 to Israel, where they continued to serve under CEF Inc. for the next 39 years. They lived for 37 years in Nazareth, where they ministered to the local Arab community.
Since 2003, Mr. King and his wife had lived and served in the Gibson City/Fisher area. As members of the Gibson City Bible Church, they presided over the children’s church ministry for several years, as well as hosting five-day clubs in small communities within Ford and Champaign counties.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship Inc.