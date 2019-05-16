PIPER CITY — Betty Lou White, 94, of Piper City, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Danforth.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, at the First Presbyterian Church in Piper City. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Brian King officiating. Burial will follow the service at Brenton Township Cemetery in Piper City. Arrangements are being handled by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Mrs. White was born July 2, 1924, in Anchor, the daughter of Chris and Louise (Stuhmer) Walters. She married Duane W. White in Piper City on Sept. 23, 1945, and he died Feb. 13, 1990.
Surviving are one daughter, Melissa Grubbs of Kempton; three grandchildren, Brandon (Stacy) Grubbs of Cullom, Amber (Matt) Trowitch of Bloomington and Alison (Scott) Buckley of Reddick; and seven great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Grace Grubbs, Landon, Caden and Grayson Trowitch and Austin and Addyson Buckley.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Maxine Opperman and Geraldine Wilson; one son-in-law, Roger Grubbs; and one infant daughter.
Mrs. White attended Burger County School, graduated from Piper City High School in 1942 and graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1946 with a bachelor of science degree. She was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and the First Presbyterian Church in Piper City, where she served as elder, and was the treasurer of the Women’s Association. She was a Sunday school teacher for 16 years and a member of the church’s choir for 68 years.
Mrs. White and her husband owned and operated the Piper City Hardware & Variety Store in Piper City for 30 years. She enjoyed auctions, refinishing antiques, gospel music, crafts, decorating for holidays and knitting. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, who were very dear to her.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church or Faith Place at Danforth.
