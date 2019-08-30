HENNING — Betty Jean Beck, 93, formerly of the Rankin area, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Burton’s Care Home in Rohnert Park, Calif.
A graveside service for Mrs. Beck and her late husband, Warren, will be at noon Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Potomac Cemetery. The Rev. Ann Schwartz of the First Presbyterian Church in Danville will officiate. Lunch will follow at Bryan and Cindy Simpson Severs’ farm at 28770 N. 620 East Road, Potomac. Arrangements are being handled by the Blurton Funeral Home in Potomac.
Mrs. Beck was born in Onarga, to John and Elma (Smethurst) Maskal, on Feb. 9, 1926. She grew up on a farm near Rankin. After graduating from Rankin High School, she continued her education at Danville Business School.
On June 1, 1947, she married Warren Lane Beck of Henning. He farmed and owned the Beck & Son Blacksmith Shop. They had two children, Gary of Boerne, Texas, and Nancy of Inverness, Calif.
Over a 30-year period, Mrs. Beck worked for Palmer American National Bank, Danville Junior College and Interstate Water Co. The Becks were members of the First Presbyterian Church in Danville.
Mrs. Beck and her husband retired in 1993 and moved to Port Isabel, Texas, where they enjoyed fishing and friendships.
In 2012, they moved in with their son, Gary, in Boerne, Texas. They were regulars at the early-morning breakfast club at the West Bandera Road Whataburger.
After Mrs. Beck’s husband died in May 2017, she moved to Inverness with her daughter, Nancy, and husband, David Herbst.
Mrs. Beck was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and two sisters, Wilma (Bill) Barry of Danville and Suzanne (R.C.) Coats of Rankin.
In addition to her son and daughter, her sisters, Ruby (Richard) Bushue of Rankin and Dorothy (Dan) Bromley of Arvada, Colo., survive.
Mrs. Beck was known for her quick wit and sense of humor. Even in the final week of her life, she kept all of us amused. She is greatly missed.