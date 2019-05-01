WATSEKA — Bernice M. Zabel, 94, of Watseka, a native of Buckley, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at Faith Place in Danforth.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. with the Rev. G. Robert Heimgartner officiating. Burial will follow the service at Prairie Dell Cemetery in Iroquois. Arrangements are being handled by the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Mrs. Zabel was born Feb. 26, 1925, in Buckley, the daughter of Fred and Freida (Koester) Tiarks. She married Everett W. Zabel on Nov. 30, 1946, at Ash Grove, and he died July 19, 2006.
Surviving are one daughter, Beverly Chase of St. Anne; three sons, Thomas (Shirley) Zabel of Watseka, Stephen (Jana) Zabel of Donovan and Robert Zabel of Donovan; nine grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Arvella McManis of Watseka; and one sister-in-law, Martha St. Peter of Watseka.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Dennis and Rick; three brothers; and three sisters.
Mrs. Zabel was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to Faith Place in Danforth.