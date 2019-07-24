EFFINGHAM — Benny D. Bourland, 87, of Effingham, father of a Gibson City resident, died on the morning of Monday, July 22, 2019, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with burial in Oakridge Cemetery. Masonic rites will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the funeral home, followed by visitation until 7 p.m..
Mr. Bourland was born Jan. 31, 1932, in Xenia, Ill., the son of AD (Hop) Bourland and Thelma Scott Bourland. He married Kathleen J. Keller on Jan. 13, 1951, in Corinth, Miss., and they were happily married for 60 years. She died May 26, 2011.
Mr. Bourland graduated from Effingham High School in 1950 and began working for Keller’s Town & Country Furniture Store in Teutopolis. He and his wife worked together as owners and operators of the business until he retired on Jan. 31, 1996.
Mr. Bourland enjoyed anything to do with being outdoors. He and his wife traveled in their Airstream trailer often, going to Oshkosh, Wis., to attend the EAA Air Show each year. He was a member of the Cloudhoppers Flying Club/RC Sport Flyers in Effingham and enjoyed building and flying his planes.
Mr. Bourland loved to talk about historic events and often planned family vacations around visiting historic sites. He and his wife shared their love of family history and worked together in preserving the Bourland genealogy. He was a member for 60 years of Masonic Lodge 571 and was also a 32nd-degree Mason.
Surviving are four children, Gayland (Shawn) Bourland of Effingham, Benjie (Dennis) Pardick of Gibson City, Marla Bourland of Effingham and Bevin Bourland of Lewiston, Idaho; one sister, Sue Bourland of Phoenix, Ariz.; Jack Bourland of Phoenix, Arizona; 10 grandchildren, Jacob Bourland (Rose) of Winona, Mo., Molly (Kris) Lipe of Effingham, Emily (Matthew) Fitzgerald of Casselberry, Fla., Betsy Pardick of Clarkfield, Minn., Abby Pardick of Grand Rapids, Mich., C.W. Woods of Holly Hills, Fla., Shar’les Woods of New Mexico, Michael Woods of Effingham and Jolynn Beatrice and Nikki Dion Bourland of La Crosse, Wis.; and 11 great-grandchildren, Andrew and Dakota Bourland of Winona, Mo., Elijah Lipe of Effingham, twins Aiden and Declan Fitzgerald of Casselberry, Fla., Dexter Pardick and Carson Nielson of Clarkfield, Minn., Olivia Clayton of Grand Rapids, Mich., Allie Woods of Effingham and Cobie Woods and Brantley Woods of New Mexico.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Betty Jo Bourland; and a great-granddaughter, Dezarea Marie Woods.
Memorials may be given to an organization of the donor’s choice.
