PAXTON — Benjamin “Bennie” Lee Dover, 66, of Paxton, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Evangelical Covenant Church, 260 S. Union St., Paxton, preceded by visitation starting at 10 a.m. Baier Family Funeral Services in Paxton is handling arrangements.
Mr. Dover was born Feb. 10, 1953, in Paxton, a son of Hilda Louise Hanson and William Lowell Dover. He attended elementary school in Paxton and graduated from high school in Paxton.
Mr. Dover retired as a land surveyor. He was a huge sports fan, always watching the Fighting Illini, Chicago Cubs and any other sports group.
Mr. Dover loved playing euchre with his family and friends. There was never a time when the family was playing cards that there were not snacks around, always munching on something. He loved nothing more than when all of his sisters and their families would come to the farmhouse.
One could usually find Mr. Dover in the garage tinkering or fixing something. He loved collecting trains and matchbox cars, of which he had hundreds. He was a very caring brother and uncle. He loved being around his family and friends as much as possible. He was a quiet man, but once he spoke you heard him. Not only was he a selfless man with his church, but in all aspects of life.
Survivors include four sisters, Diane Bennett of Cape Canaveral, Fla., Linda (Michael) Carl of Salina, Kan., Marylin (Brian) Jones of Ottawa and Beverly (John) Jones of Oxford, Ark.; three nieces, Amber Carl of Lenexa, Kan.,, Jordan Jones of Ottawa and Alexis Runyan of Oxford, Ark.; three nephews, Jason Carl of Salina, Kan., Michael (Jared Covert) Carl of Lenexa, Kan., and Bryce Jones of Ottawa; a great-nephew, Brayden Peed of Ottawa; and a huge host of close friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Hilda Dover, in 2000; his father, William Dover, in 1976; a brother, Robert Dover, in 2019; a nephew, Jeremy Carl, in 2000; and two brothers-in-law, David Bennett in 2006 and Jeremy Runyan in 2012.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to an organization of the donor’s choice.
