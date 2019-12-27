DANVERS — Barbara S. Kaufman, 78, of Danvers, mother of a Paxton resident, died at 9:56 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at her residence.
A funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the West Twin Grove Church in Bloomington, with the Rev. Monte Bowers officiating. Burial will be at Rosewood Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the church. Arrangements are being handled by the Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home in Danvers.
Mrs. Kaufman was born Oct. 23, 1941, in Clinton, the daughter of John and Verna James Kepner. She married Thomas H. Kaufman on Aug. 29, 1975, in Bloomington. He survives.
Also surviving are her daughter, Kimberly (John) McGuire of Paxton; two stepsons, Mark (Gail) Kaufman of Bloomington and Tony (Lori) Kaufman of Bloomington; a stepdaughter, Kimberly Kaufman of Bloomington; five grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Ben Kepner; and a grandson, Nathan Anderson Kaufman.
Mrs. Kaufman worked at General Electric in Bloomington for more than 40 years. She volunteered at BroMenn Medical Center in Normal for many years. She enjoyed the outdoors.
The family suggests memorials be made to Alzheimer’s research or the American Cancer Society.
