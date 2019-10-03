GILMAN — Barbara J. Brewer, 81, of Gilman, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. A funeral service officiated by the Rev. Pete Hinrich will follow the visitation at noon. Burial will follow the service at the Danforth Cemetery.
Barbara was born Jan. 14, 1938, in Gilman, the daughter of William and Julia (Peeken) Alberts.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one infant brother, William David.
Surviving are one daughter, Beth Brewer Zirkle of Gilman; one son, Mark (Barb) Brewer of Monticello, Ind.; and five grandchildren, Keaton, Taylor, Colton, Connor and Corbin.
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman and worked at Uarco in Watseka for more than 20 years. She enjoyed cross-stitching and attending auctions, and she was an avid Fighting Illini fan.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice.