PAXTON — Barbara Ann Joyce, 84, of Paxton, died at 2:57 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Burial will be at Ochelata City Cemetery in Oklahoma. Baier Family Funeral Services in Paxton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mrs. Joyce was born April 6, 1935, in Chelsea, Okla., the daughter of Dale and Dorothy Carter. She married J. Laverne Joyce on Jan. 21, 1954, in Hutchinson, Kan. He died in 2001.
Surviving are her children, Jennie (Dennis) Kingren of Paxton, Randy (Rochel) Joyce of Coffeyville, Kan., and Kristie (Carson) Edmondson of Fredericksburg, Va.; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother; one sister; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and three sisters.
Mrs. Joyce was a homemaker, and during her husband’s military career, the family lived throughout the U.S. They returned to Oklahoma in 1986 and in 2016 moved back to Paxton. She enjoyed crafts and sewing. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Memorials may be made to Carle Hospice.
