GILMAN — Barbara A. Pheifer, 59, of Gilman, sister of a Gibson City resident, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. Burial followed at Danforth Cemetery. Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Pheifer was born April 27, 1960, in Chicago, the daughter of Thomas and Sharon (Kohlmetz) Strohschein. She married Dennis W. Pheifer in Crescent City on Feb. 14, 1981.
Surviving are her husband, of Gilman; two sons, Erik (Elaine) Pheifer of Duluth, Minn., and Evan (Amilyn) Pheifer of Gilman; three grandchildren, Willow Grace, Brinley Nicole and Jasper Benjamin; three sisters, Carol Strohschein (Mark Savoie) of Gilman, Donna (Jon) Holt of Gibson City and Laurie (Dave) Matthews of Gilman; one brother, Thomas (Val) Strohschein of Gilman; and one goddaughter, Paige Ritzma.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one niece, Kara Lynn.
Mrs. Pheifer enjoyed cooking, fishing and spending time with her grandchildren. She worked at The Loft in Ashkum for 20 years and five years at Hometown Foods in Gilman.
Memorials may be made to her grandchildren.
