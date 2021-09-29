Obituaries Sep 29, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Listen to this article Helen I. GudemanSharon M. LystRon M. JordanMary Catherine HurleyJoy J. BartholomewMildred L. ZeaLester Van Oort Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Food Videos Latest News Northwest Carroll Library - Yeoman SCHROEDER: Seven outstanding health benefits of apples WESTFALL: Check corn stalk health as you prioritize harvest Birthdays Obituaries Obituaries Obituaries Brook Public Library Most Popular Articles ArticlesMeet Tater Tot!Father, son arrested on meth chargesSemi rollover delays traffic on I-665 in Jasper CountySCHROEDER: Kitchen cleaning hacksIt's time to speak up about the future of Saint Joseph's CollegePolice looking for Rensselaer man after gun incidentMonarchs gather at rural Sheldon, Illinois, residenceWest Lafayette residents asked for input on $11.4M ARPA fundsDeMotte church's Connection Center officially opensSemi rollover delays traffic on I-65 in Jasper County