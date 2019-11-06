MAHOMET — Arthur L. Leenerman, 95, of Mahomet, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Heritage Health in Gibson City.
His funeral service will be at noon Sunday, Nov. 10, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City with the Rev. Jim Davis officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Sibley. Guests are invited to attend a short celebration of his life at the fellowship hall at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sibley following the burial.
Mr. Leenerman was born July 5, 1924, in Sibley, a son of Alonzo Louis and Ida Brucker Leenerman. He married Ethel L. Bryant on July 26, 1969, in Champaign. They were married for 47 years. She died Nov. 14, 2016.
Surviving are his son, Gregory (Susan) Leenerman of Broomfield, Colol; his sister, Marilyn Gudenrath of Normal; two granddaughters, Emma Leenerman of Grand Junction, Colo., and Kristen Leenerman of Seattle, Wash; two grandsons, Jason Eaton and Ryan Cooper, both of Palmetto, Fla.; and his great-grandchildren.
His stepdaughter, Cynthia Cooper, preceded him in death.
Mr. Leenerman is additionally survived by many cherished nieces, nephews and friends as well as 317 shipmates from the USS Indianapolis. Special thanks to niece Deb Steinman and friend Greg Bauman for their special support as his health failed him.
Mr. Leenerman served in the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard the heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis. He was a radarman third class. He survived the sinking of the USS Indianapolis after it was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine in the closing days of the war. He was one of only 317 sailors who survived the sinking and spent 4 1/2 days adrift on the sea before being rescued. He was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds inflicted during the sinking and his ordeal in the sea.
Mr. Leenerman was a member of the USS Indianapolis Survivors Organization, attending numerous reunions since its inception in 1960. He has been honored in several of the books and documentaries about the sinking of the ship.
Mr. Leenerman was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed gardening, and he grew trees from seedlings which he planted at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Sibley.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pheasants Forever at www.ihuntil.com and The Nature Conservancy at www.nature.org/en-us.