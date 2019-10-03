BUCKLEY — Armin Reinhold Luening, 88, of Buckley, died at 7:10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Buckley, with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery in Buckley. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the church. Baier Family Funeral Services in Buckley is handling arrangements.
Mr. Luening was born Dec. 17, 1930, in Spirit River, Canada, the son of Rev. Reinhold and Hilda Redeker Luening. He was the loving husband of Adda Coleman Luening. They were married Jan. 26, 1952, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buckley. She died Oct. 23, 2017.
Surviving are two sons, Anthony (Susan) Luening of Paxton and Stewart (Twila) Luening of Buckley; three daughters, Connie (Glenn) Neukomm of Buckley, Theresa (Dennis) Sturm of Paxton and Bonnie Chaney of Buckley; 11 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Martin; and three sisters, Freida, Norma and Donna.
Mr. Luening graduated from Milford High School in 1951. He was self-employed until 1960, when he started as carpenter and mason at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul. He retired in 1990 after 30 years in civil service.
Mr. Luening was a man of strong faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He would study and read his Bible daily. He was very devoted to his family and his relationship to Christ.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran School’s renovation fund, Christ Lutheran High School in Buckley or an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.